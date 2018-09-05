United Airlines baggage fees (NYSE: UAL ) have been increased only a few days after JetBlue did the same.

The airline said that it has officially hiked up the prices for checked bags immediately as the price of your first checked bag with the company will go up from $25 to $30. Additionally, the price of a second checked bag is up from $35 to $40.

The updated United Airlines baggage fees apply to flights in North America, Central America and the Caribbean. Plus, the price of your second bag to flights to and from Canada are also higher at $50.

“As we continue to make investments that make travel on United better, we are making adjustments to our checked bag fees in select markets — most of which have not been changed for the past eight years,” a United rep told Bloomberg.

The move comes only days after JetBlue hiked up its baggage fees by 20% to $30 for the first checked bag. It is unclear how other airlines will respond to the move as American Airlines and Delta Air Lines are still only charging $25 for the first checked bag on domestic flights.

Baggage fees have been going up considerably in recent years, garnering an additional $7.4 billion from fees on checked bags and ticket changes to airlines in the U.S.

UAL stock was unmoved on Wednesday.