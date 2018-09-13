Zello Walkie Talkie: Why App Downloads Are Soaring Ahead of Hurricane Florence

Many users are downloading the Zello Walkie Talkie app as they prepare for Hurricane Florence.

Source: Shutterstock

The Zello Walkie Talkie app allows users to join channels and communicate with each other, so long as they have a Wi-Fi or cellular connection. This even includes older networks, such as 2G and 3G, as well as modern 4G networks.

The channels that users can set up and join also add the ability to keep in contact with friends and family, or complete strangers. This is due to the option for creating and joining both private channels and public channels. These channels can support up to 2,500 people each.

Due to the nature of the Zello Walkie Talkie app, it is attractive to users that are dealing with emergency situations. That’s why so many users are download the app as they prepare to deal with the devastation that Hurricane Florence will bring with it.

Users can download the Zello Walkie Talkie app for free to their mobile devices. There are versions of the app available on both Apple’s (NASDAQ: AAPL ) App Store and Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ) Google Play Store.

The App Store actually keeps track of how well an app is performing in certain categories. The Zello Walkie Talkie app is in the Social Networking category and is currently the top app available. This is a major increase over the app’s ranking of #25 on Monday.

You can follow these links to download the Zello Walkie Talkie app from the App Store or Google Play Store.

