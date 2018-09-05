Vera Bradley Stock Soars on Better-Than-Expected Q2 Earnings

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA ) stock was on the rise Wednesday following the release of its earnings report for its fiscal second quarter of 2019.

Vera Bradley’s earnings report for the fiscal second quarter of the year includes earnings per share of 26 cents. This is better than the company’s earnings per share of 13 cents from the same time last year. It also was a boon to VRA stock by beating out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 16 cents for the quarter.

During its fiscal second quarter of 2019, Vera Bradley reported net income of $9.28 million. This is an increase over the company’s net income of $2.19 million that was reported in its fiscal second quarter of 2018.

Vera Bradley also reported operating income of $12.02 million during the fiscal second quarter of the year. The company’s operating income for the same period of the year prior was $3.71 million.

Revenue reported by Vera Bradley for the fiscal second quarter of 2019 came in at $113.63 million. This is up from the company’s revenue of $112.42 million that was reported in its fiscal second quarter of the previous year. It also came in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $113.14 million for the period.

Vera Bradley also updated its guidance for its fiscal 2019 in its most recent earnings report. This includes increasing the company’s earnings per share estimate for the period to 55 cents to 62 cents. The previous earnings per share guidance was 40 cents to 50 cents. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of 49 cents for the fiscal year.

VRA stock was up 14% as of Wednesday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.