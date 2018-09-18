Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrockets on Promising Fatty Liver Treatment Results

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX ) stock was entering orbit on Tuesday after releasing results from a recent study.

The study from Viking Therapeutics was concerning how well its VK2809 drug treats patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). The drug performed well in both of these categories.

Viking Therapeutics says that it saw a significant reduction in NAFLD after 12 weeks of testing. Patients taking the drug saw a median decrease in liver fat of 58.1% Of these patients, 83.3% of them saw a 30% or more reduction in liver fat.

Viking Therapeutics notes that the LDL-C treatment portion of its study also saw positive results. This includes 20%, or more, reductions in LDL-C for patients taking the drug when compared to a placebo. It points out that these patients also saw “statistically significant improvements in other lipids.”

Another bit of the results from the study that is helping out VKTX stock today has to do with the safety of VK2809. Viking Therapeutics points out that during the 12 weeks that the study took place, there were no serious adverse events.

“VK2809’s effect on liver fat at 12 weeks appears to exceed all other oral agents currently in development for NASH, supporting our view that VK2809 has a best-in-class profile. Based on published data from multiple studies, we anticipate that these liver fat reductions would result in longer-term histologic benefit,” Brian Lian, CEO of Viking Therapeutics, said in a statement. “In addition, the improvement in lipid parameters observed in this study suggests potential benefits in cardiovascular health.”

VKTX stock was up 84% as of Tuesday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.