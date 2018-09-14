Bye Bye Beetle: VW to End Production After 2019

Fans of the VW Beetle are going to be sad to learn that the car will stop being made after 2019.

Source: Volkswagen

According to VW, it is retiring the Beetle after its 2019 model year. To send the car off with a bang, the company will be releasing two special versions of the bug. These are the Final Edition SE and Final Edition SEL.

Both the Final Edition SE and Final Edition SEL will be available in two different styles. This includes coup and convertible options. Available colors will be Pure White, Deep Black Pearl, and Platinum Grey. However, there will also be two special colors based on older VW Beetle colors. They are Safari Uni and Stonewashed Blue.

Here’s how some Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) users are reacting to the news that the VW Beetle is dying off next year.

“I see that Volkswagen are ceasing production of the iconic Beetle? I for one would like to commend them for taking such swift action on a car that was commissioned by Adolf Hitler.”

“Bout time gaaaahdamn Volkswagen is discontinuing the iconic Beetle.”

“The Beetle was actually squashed in 2003, when the last true Beetle rolled off the production line in Mexico. Everything since had been a rounded Jetta.”

“Sad day to hear Volkswagen is going to stop making the beetle in 2019. Maybe it will make my 1971 worth more.”

“Thank the lord! Horrible Car!! New Beetle was horrific, lots of unnecessary space used and not utilised! Bye Bye #VW #VWBeetle.”

The prices for the coupe versions of the Final Edition SE and SEL VW Beetle will start at $23,045 and $25,995. The convertible versions will begin at $27,295 for SE models and $29,995 for SEL models.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.