The Weight Watchers name change (NYSE: WTW ) is now official as the company has rebranded itself to WW.

The diet and health services provider made the move as it is seeking to show consumers that it doesn’t simply care about people watching their weight. The new name is WW, which comes with the tagline “Wellness that Works” because the company wants everyone to know that it is in favor of helping people get healthy.

The Weight Watchers name change will bring with it a new app and a partnership with Headspace, which is a startup that offers meditation exercises through an app. WW is also rolling out a new program called Wellness Wins, which shells out rewards to customers who improve their lifestyle habits.

The Weight Watchers name change is an extension of the company’s recent initiatives, which included the WW FreeStyle program that it rolled out late last year. “So this has been part of an evolution of a journey to go from being undisputed leader in healthy eating for weight loss to much broader than that,” WW CEO Mindy Grossman said Monday in an interview with CNBC.

“To truly be a partner to people in overall wellness — for what you eat, how you move, how your mind works — to support you and how you become part of a community.”

WTW stock gained about 3.2% on Monday following the news of the Weight Watchers name change.