Tampa, Detroit and St. Louis will now have the service

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

Whole Foods delivery is now being rolled out to 10 more cities around the U.S., bringing the total number of cities that use the service to 48.

Source: Shutterstock

The grocery store — which was acquired by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) a little over a year ago — said that it has expanded its grocery delivery service to 10 new cities, including Ann Arbor, Detroit, Jacksonville, Madison, Milwaukee, Omaha, Orlando, St. Louis, Tampa and Tulsa.

The Whole Foods delivery expansion will see the company add the service to more areas in some of the big cities it was already available in, including new sections of New York City and Seattle. The service allows shoppers from all these places to get grocery goods delivered directly to their doorstep through Amazon’s Prime Now service.

The delivery service was rolled out earlier in 2018. Whole Foods also has a grocery pickup service that is separate from this one and it’s only been around since last month. That service has been unveiled and launched in Fort Worth, Kennesaw, Richmond, Sacramento and Virginia Beach.

Amazon said that it plans on continuing its expansion of both the Whole Food delivery service, as well as the grocery pickup option. The latter option allows customers to pick up an item for free in as little as an hour on orders of $35 or more.

AMZN stock was gaining about 0.4% on Wednesday following the news.

