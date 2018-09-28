Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) has announced its October 2018 selection of Xbox Live free games with Gold.

Source: Microsoft

The list include two Xbox titles and two Xbox 360 games that console owners can access for free all month if they’re subscribed to the company’s Gold service. Here’s what you can expect for next month:

Overcooked! : All month, Xbox One owners will be able to play to play this co-op cooking game that can be played by anywhere from one to four players. You and your friends play chefs who are attempting to serve tasty dishes to difficult customers.

: All month, Xbox One owners will be able to play to play this co-op cooking game that can be played by anywhere from one to four players. You and your friends play chefs who are attempting to serve tasty dishes to difficult customers. Victor Vran : The other Xbox One title on the list is Victor Vran, which you can access from October 16 through November 15. You play a hunter of demons who must liberate the cursed city of Zagoravia in one of the most action-packed battle games that the console has ever seen.

: The other Xbox One title on the list is Victor Vran, which you can access from October 16 through November 15. You play a hunter of demons who must liberate the cursed city of Zagoravia in one of the most action-packed battle games that the console has ever seen. Stuntman: Ignition : From October 1 through 15, Xbox 360 gamers will be able to access this title, which sees you play as a Hollywood stunt driver in a high-octane experience that you won’t forget. It is a mission-based game that’s all about skills and swagger.

: From October 1 through 15, Xbox 360 gamers will be able to access this title, which sees you play as a Hollywood stunt driver in a high-octane experience that you won’t forget. It is a mission-based game that’s all about skills and swagger. Hitman: Blood Money: Xbox 360 owners can also play this game, which is available from October 16 through 31. You will play Agent 47 again and you are tasked with assassinating a number of targets.

MSFT stock fell about 0.2% on Friday.