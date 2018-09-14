Yom Kippur 2018: When Does It Begin?

Yom Kippur 2018 is quickly approaching for those of the Jewish faith.

Yom Kippur 2018 will start on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. The event doesn’t actually start at the beginning of Sept. 18. Instead, it will start on the evening of the day when sunset is taking place. The holiday will then last into Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018.

Just like with its start, Yom Kippur 2018 won’t be over exactly when Sept. 19 comes to an end. The event will instead come to a close during nightfall on Sept. 19. This is due to Yom Kippur being a holiday that lasts for 25 hours.

Keeping track of when Yom Kippur 2018 is taking place isn’t as simple as remembering a certain date. That’s because the holiday moves around from year to year. It takes place on the 10th day of the month of Tishrei on the Jewish calendar. This means that the event can start as early as Sept. 14 or as late as Oct. 14, depending on the year.

Those that celebrate Yom Kippur 2018 will likely be doing so with a period of fasting a prayer. The fasting will last for the full 25 hours of the holiday and many Jews will spend time during the holiday at synagogues.

While taking part in Yom Kippur 2018, Jews will have two main themes in mind. The first is that of atonement. There is also a strong focus on repentance during the holiday. It is the holiest of days for the Jewish faith.

