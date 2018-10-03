3 Great Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

Semiconductor stocks are having a bumpy 2018. While the sector is in the green overall, the chipmakers are trailing the Nasdaq Composite, as measured by the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ ) by a wide margin. The QQQ ETF is up 9% year-to-date, with the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXX ) up just half that for the year.

It’s not hard to see why investors are worried about chipmakers. Several of the trends that had powered them in recent quarters and years are starting to fade. The group of chipmakers tied to Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ), for example, have lost momentum as the global smartphone market looks increasingly saturated. Other trends that had been powering increased semiconductor demand, such as cryptocurrencies and Internet of Things (IoT) are starting to see their expectations come back in a bit.

On top of that, semiconductor stocks were among the hottest groups in the market since 2016. A pause in their momentum is not a big surprise. That said, given the recent underperformance in the sector, it could be time to go fishing for a little value. And yes, that means steering clear of the controversial and expensive high-fliers like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD ) in search of more compelling value.

Here are three such semiconductor stocks to buy today.

[Editor’s note: This story was originally published August 2018. It has since been updated and republished to reflect changes in the semiconductor market.]

Semiconductor Stocks: Texas Instruments (TXN)

Source: Shutterstock

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN ) suffered from a bit of unwanted publicity recently. Its new CEO, Brian Crutcher, resigned due to personal conduct issues less than two months after being promoted to the role.

Texas Instruments has reinstated long-time top executive John Templeton, who guided the company to great prosperity in recent years, to the CEO role indefinitely. While the management shake-up may have made some investors nervous, TXN’s core business keeps on humming. Last quarter produced yet another earnings beat on both the top and bottom line.

With the string of earnings-per-share growth in recent years, Texas Instruments now tops $100 billion in market cap. It dominates its niche: analog chips that process real-world measurable data for digital applications. It continues building out its patent library, manufacturing capabilities and product lines with additional acquisitions. As such, it has achieved massive scale and can continue plugging more products into its platform.

Texas Instruments has its fingers in many pies, with its efforts in automotive and communications chips showing particular promise given current market trends. Additionally, the company has more security and recurring revenue than most chipmakers, as its products tend to have much longer lifecycles than the sorts of designs that go into hot consumer products such as phones.

TXN stock has soared in recent years; it’s up from $50 to more than $100 just since early 2016. But the fun isn’t over yet.

TXN stock sells for 16x forward earnings. Combine that with its 15% projected five-year EPS growth rate, and you have a reasonably priced tech growth company. On top of that, the company pays a market-beating dividend of 2.2%, and management raises the dividend by a double-digit percentage every year.

Semiconductor Stocks: Intel (INTC)

Source: Shutterstock

AMD’s recent gains have, to some extent, been Intel’s (NASDAQ: INTC ) pain. While AMD stock has soared to a new 12-year high, INTC stock has slipped back under the $50 level. Intel is still up strongly over the past year, but the stock has now corrected almost 20% since early June.

The dip in INTC stock is a buying opportunity.

The market has grown concerned about repeated delays with Intel’s line of 10nm technology. For the first time in many years, it appears that AMD is reaching technological parity with Intel across both the server and laptop markets. AMD, which has been stuck in the 20% market share range for ages, could draw much closer to Intel in coming quarters.

However, don’t count Intel out anytime soon. The company still has far more resources and R&D prowess than AMD. While its delays with this product cycle have been embarrassing, they can and will be fixed. And as it is, there is more to performance than just the nanometer size of chips — Intel’s current generation of products are still highly competitive.

Intel, like other lumbering tech companies, appeared to be waking up recently. INTC stock had started to trade up to a higher price-to-earnings ratio for the first time in years. But the recent drop has Intel back well into value territory. At these prices, INTC stock is selling at 12x trailing and 11x forward earnings. The company’s dividend is also back above the 2.5% mark.

Take advantage of temporary competitive issues against AMD to score INTC stock at a nice discount to recent prices.

Semiconductor Stocks: Qualcomm (QCOM)

Source: Shutterstock

Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM ), like Texas Instruments, has also had some excitement lately. Qualcomm finally abandoned its long-running attempt to take over NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI ). This acquisition would have broadly diversified Qualcomm’s business. Investors have looked nervously at Qualcomm’s concentration in patent-based revenues as its own chips have fallen prey, in some cases, to OEM competition.

However, there was also a good deal of execution risk in the proposed mega-merger. So China’s influence in scuttling the deal could come out as a plus. As it is, Qualcomm still gets huge royalties off of 3G and 4G technology, and it has an enviable position in the upcoming rollout of 5G.

Shareholders will get a concentrated ownership position on these assets. That’s because Qualcomm — now that the NXP deal is dead — announced a gigantic buyback of up to $30 billion by the end of 2019.

Considering Qualcomm’s current near-$100 billion market cap, we’re talking about the company retiring something along the lines of a quarter of outstanding QCOM stock. On top of that, QCOM stock offers a large dividend yield, currently almost 4%, making it one of the top income plays in the tech space. QCOM stock has recovered nicely since the NXP deal failed. Still, the all-time high is up around $80, offering substantial upside as a target, especially as the rest of its buyback kicks in.

As of this writing, Ian Bezek owned shares in TXN, INTC and QCOM stock.