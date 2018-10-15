Activision Blizzard Stock Drops Despite ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Launch Day Record

Activision Blizzard stock was down on Monday despite the company announcing good news about Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

The news from Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI ) concerning Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has to do with how well the game did on launch. The company notes that the game is its largest day one digital release.

According to Activision Blizzard, this has Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beating out the record for day one digital release set by its predecessor, Call of Duty: WWII, back in 2017. It also notes that the game is the largest day one digital seller for the company on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

That all sounds like good news for the company and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. So why exactly is Activision Blizzard stock down today. It’s possible that what is more important is what the company isn’t talking about.

While Activision Blizzard notes that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 saw its best day one digital sales, it doesn’t say anything about the games’ physical or overall day one sales. With that in mind, it’s possible that this means the game didn’t sell as well overall on launch day as what Call of Duty: WWII did.

It’s worth noting that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 comes out during a busy time for new video game launches. It’s possible that these other launches are eating into the game’s sales. Other big games with October launches include Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Soul Calibur VI and Red Dead Redemption 2.

ATVI stock was down 2% as of Monday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.