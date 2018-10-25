Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG ,NASDAQ: GOOGL ) earnings were better than what analysts were calling for but GOOGL stock declined as the company’s revenue for its latest period was below what analysts were calling for.

The parent company of Google said that for its third quarter of fiscal 2018, it brought in adjusted earnings of $13.06 per share, which is stronger than the $10.42 per share that analysts polled by Refinitiv were calling for. The tech giant added that its revenue for the period amounted to $33.7 billion, which marks a 21% gain compared to its year-ago quarter.

Alphabet’s revenue for the period was below what analysts were looking for as the Refinitiv consensus estimate was projecting sales of $34.04 billion for the company’s third quarter. Google’s advertising business made up the bulk of the company’s revenue, amassing roughly $28.95 billion in sales during the third quarter.

In the company’s “other revenues” category, which includes its cloud business and hardware sales, it brought in sales of $4.64 billion. Alphabet added that its “Other Bets,” which includes healthcare company Verily, internet service provider Fiber and self-driving car company Waymo brought in revenue of $146 million, up from $117 million in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s operating losses went up to $727 million from $650 million in the year-ago quarter.

GOOGL stock is down about 5.3% after the bell, while GOOG shares dipped about 5.1% after hours following the company’s quarterly earnings results on Thursday. GOOGL stock had been gaining 4.4% during regular trading hours, while GOOG stock increased 4.3% during regular trading hours.