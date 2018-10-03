Amazon Accused of Poaching Sellers From eBay

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is facing accusations of attempting to poach sellers from rival e-commerce platform eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY ).

These accusations against Amazon are coming directly from eBay itself. The company says that it was made aware of alleged poaching tactics from AMZN’s employees after one of its sellers reached out to it.

According to eBay, this seller claims that an Amazon employee contacted them under a false pretense in an effort to get them to switch over to its own online marketplace. Ebay looked into the matter and found that other sellers have been contacted with similar offers from AMZN employees.

Ebay says that its own internal messaging service is how Amazon has been reaching out to its sellers to try and woo them over to its platform. This includes 60 AMZN employees sending out roughly 1,000 messages to sellers on eBay, reports Reuters.

Ebay notes that it has reached out to Amazon in an effort to stop the illegal poaching practices. AMZN is looking into the matter. Ebay says that it is will to take further action is the poaching attempts don’t stop.

The messages sent to eBay sellers reportedly used several tactics to avoid the company’s message monitoring system. This includes putting spaces between Amazon’s name, spelling out email addresses and trying to get sellers to switch to different communication channels. Ebay says that these practices are illegal under the California Comprehensive Computer Data Access and Fraud Act, CNBC notes.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.