Amazon Minimum Wage Increasing to $15 an Hour Starting Nov. 1

An Amazon minimum wage hike is coming for the online retail company’s hourly workers on Nov. 1, 2018.

The new minimum wage increase from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) will have hourly workers at the company making $15 per hour. This will have the Amazon minimum wage hike affecting some 250,000 employees at the company.

The Amazon minimum wage increase isn’t just for the company’s normal hourly workers. It will also be the starting pay for the company’s seasonal workers as well. AMZN says this should include roughly 100,000 employees.

The full list of hourly workers that will receive the new Amazon minimum wage includes its full-time, part-time, temporary and seasonal employees. AMZN notes that this even applies to temporary workers that are brought in via different agencies. The company also points out that there are no changes to the benefits that its employees receive.

“We listened to our critics, thought hard about what we wanted to do, and decided we want to lead,” Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon, said in a statement. “We’re excited about this change and encourage our competitors and other large employers to join us.”

Amazon says that it doesn’t plan to stop with just a minimum wage increase for its own employees. The company’s public policy team is also going to start advocating for an increase to the federal minimum wage. The current federal minimum wage is $7.25 and was set almost a decade ago.

AMZN stock was largely unaffected by news of the minimum wage increase.

