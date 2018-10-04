The American Express Gold Card is getting a new look and its being rebranded as the Premier Rewards Gold Card, offering a whole slew of expanded benefits that may offer the best value of any credit card out there for dining and groceries.

The credit card company said that the new card will have a rewards-earning program that offers more points to cardholders who use it frequently. Users will get 4x Membership Rewards points per dollar spent at U.S. restaurants and grocery stores.

The American Express Gold Card will also net users 3x points on flights booked directly with an airline, as well as 1x point on everything else. The company added that the card will also include an additional $120 a year in dining credits to go along with the card’s existing $100 annual airline fee credit.

Naturally, being an exclusive holder of the American Express Gold Card will not be getting any cheaper as the card’s annual fee has been increased from $195 to $250 a year. The company added that new card members who have not had it in the past can get 25,000 points when they spend $2,000 in the first three months.

And if they apply before January 9, American Express said they can also get 20% back — up to $100 total — at U.S. restaurants for the first three months.