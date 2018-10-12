The Anaplan IPO (NYSE:PLAN) took place on Friday, October 12, marking the company’s transition from a privately-held company to now trading publicly.
Here are nine things you should know about the Anaplan IPO:
- The company’s original price range for the offering was for shares in the range of $13 to $15 per share.
- The cloud software company’s initial public offering kicked off at the high end of the company’s revised price range of $15 to $17 per share, coming in at $17 per share.
- About 15.5 million shares were priced at $17 and the stock soared more than 43% on Friday, helping to raise $263.5 million.
- The stock opened at $24.25 per share.
- The stock is now selling at around $22.34 per share, marking a 31.38% increaase over its opening price.
- In the Anaplan IPO prospectus, the company said it sees itself as a pioneer in a category that it names connected planning, which exist with the goal of helping companies make better and faster decisions.
- “Connected Planning enables dynamic, collaborative, and intelligent planning across all areas of an organization, including finance, sales, and supply chain, and other corporate functions such as marketing, human resources, and operations,” the company said in its prospectus.
- Anaplan relies on a subscription-based software-as-a-service business model.
- The company is trading in the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the stock symbol PLAN.