Thursday Apple Rumors: Image of Possible 2018 iPad Pro Design Leaks

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of possible new iPad Pro leaks. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

iPad Pro: A new leak may give fans an early look at the final design for the 2018 iPad Pro, reports BGR. This leak includes an image of a 3D CAD render that may be of the 2018 iPad Pro. The device in the renders appears thinner than the current line of iPad Pro devices. Also worth noting is that it is sporting an almost edge-to-edge display. However, there is still some bezel around the display. There is also no notch in the display either.

Fake Numbers: Apple may be looking to help iPhone owners avoid answering calls from fake numbers, AppleInsider notes. A recent patent filing from the company shows that it has been toying around with just such an idea. The patent is called “Detection of spoofed call information.” It suggests ways that the iPhone could detect if a fake number was calling the person. This would let the device alert the owner ahead of time so that they don’t answer the call.

Stolen ID: Some users in China are dealing with stolen Apple IDs, reports 9to5Mac. It appears that hackers have been able to steal the ID accounts and are using them to siphon money from the users. Users affected by the hack have their accounts linked to other services in the country. This includes AliPay and WeChat Pay. Some of the users hit in the hack have had up to $288 stolen from them.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.