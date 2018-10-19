Friday Apple Rumors: 2018 iPad Pro May Switch to USB-C

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a big change for the 2018 iPad Pro. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

iPad Pro: A recent rumor claims that Apple may switch to USB-C with the 2018 iPad Pro, reports BGR. That would be a major change over previous versions, which use AAPL’s own Lightning plugs. According to this rumor, most accessory makers seem to be preparing for a tablet with a USB-C connection. We’ll likely learn more about if this change is taking place during the Oct. 30 iPad Pro event.

iPhone XR: Apple fans hoping to get their hands on the iPhone XR may have missed their chance, MacRumors notes. Preorders for the iPhone XR started today, but customers are already seeing some models of the device sell out. That means customers will have to wait beyond the launch date to get their hands on one of the devices. However, they may be able to pick the devices up next week at their local retailers, if they are lucky.

Compensation: A group in China is calling for Apple to give compensation to users that had their information stolen, reports AppleInsider. This group is the China Consumer Association. It seeks to have the tech company reimburse users that had money stolen through AliPay after their iCloud accounts were compromised. AAPL appears to be taking the stance that the users are at fault. The incident saw some users falling for a phishing scam and not having two-factor authentication on their accounts.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.