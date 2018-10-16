Tuesday Apple Rumors: 2019 iPhone Line May Use 2018 Sizes

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of plans for the 2019 iPhone lineup. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

2019 iPhone: A recent rumor claims that Apple will be reusing sizes for its 2019 iPhone line, reports BGR. According to this rumor, the tech company will release three smartphones in 2019. These will include two OLED models and one LCD model. The OLED models will have display sizes of 5.8 inches and 6.5 inches. The LCD one will have a 6.1-inch display. These are the same sizes as the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR.

Folding iPhone: Apple has been granted another patent for a folding iPhone, 9to5Mac notes. This new patent shows plans for a device that includes a display that users can fold over. This would allow for a devices with a clamshell design that could protect the screen from damage. The newest patent also shows plans for a possible device that would fold the display over twice. It’s unknown if AAPL will actually use these plans in the future.

Photoshop: Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE ) is preparing to release a new Photoshop for iPad app, reports MacRumors. This new app will be the full version of Photoshop. Adobe notes that it will include all the same features as the PC version so that users can do all the same work on an iPad. ADBE says it worked closely with Apple on the app and says it is only possible because of the power that the iPad Pro offers. It will come out sometime next year.

