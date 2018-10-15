Monday Apple Rumors: 2019 iPhone Waterproof Details Emerge

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of waterproofing for 2019 iPhone devices. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Waterproofing: A recent rumor claims to know about waterproofing for Apple’s 2019 iPhone line, reports AppleInsider. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning for its 2019 smartphones to share the same level of waterproofing present in the iPhone XR. This means the devices will still have IP68 waterproofing. The rumor says that there won’t be a decrease or increase in waterproofing for the 2019 iPhone. The source of this rumor is analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Asaii Acquisition: Music analytics startup Asaii now belongs to Apple, MacRumors notes. The exact details of the deal are unknown, but sources claim that the tech company paid much less than $100 million for the startup. These sources also claim that the company offered jobs to most of Asaii’s employees. Asaii is a music analytics services that claims to be able to find the next big artists by scanning multiple music sources for talent.

iPhone XR Upgrade: Anyone looking to upgrade to the iPhone XR can start the process today, reports 9to5Mac. The company is starting to accept preapprovals for preorders of the iPhone XR through its Upgrade Program. The idea here is that this speeds up the preorder process for customers that are using the Upgrade Program. Preorders will start on Friday and the device will launch the following week.

