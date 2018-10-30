Tuesday Apple Rumors: Apple Announces New Devices at October Event

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news out of the October Event . Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Source: Apple

iPad Pro: Apple’s October Event saw the company revealing new versions of the iPad Pro, reports MacRumors. These new tablets are sporting display sizes of 11 inches and 12.9-inches. These mostly match up with the previous models sizes, albeit with slight changes in display sizes and bezels. Another major change is that these new iPad Pro devices utilize a USB-C connector instead of a Lightning connector. They also ditch the Home button in favor of Face ID.

Mac Mini: Another device reveal worth noting at the event in the new Mac Mini, AppleInsider notes. This is a major update to the Mac Mini line, which hasn’t seen love from Apple for some years now. The refresh includes all new internals that give the new Mac Mini much more power than its predecessors. It also now has a Space Gray finish to it, as well as Thunderbolt 3 support and expandable RAM. Prices for the device start at $799.

iOS 12.1: Owners of Apple’s mobile device can now download iOS 12.1, reports BGR. The update to the operating system brings with it some new features for the tech company’s devices. This includes the addition of Group FaceTime and new emoji. One of the more major changes is support for eSIM. However, it is worth noting that this feature is only available on the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.