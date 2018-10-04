Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Denies China Hack Report Claims

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the company denying reports of a Chinese hack. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

China Hack: AAPL is denying a recent report claiming that China was able to hack its systems, reports BGR. The recent report comes from Bloomberg Businessweek. It alleges that that China was able to place chips on components that allow it to spy on many companies in the U.S. AAPL claims that it investigated the claims and found no evidence to support them. China is also denying the claims made in the report.

Ultrasonic Touch: Two new patents from Apple reveal possible plans to use ultrasonic touch features in its devices, AppleInsider notes. These patents discuss how the tech company could use both ultrasonic touch displays and stylus to create different effects on a device. This includes gaining similar functionality to 3D Touch with multiple layers of ultrasonic touch screens. It’s unknown if this tech will ever actually make its way into an AAPL device.

LTE Issues: Apple is looking into LTE connection issues that some iPhone XS and XS Max users are experiencing, reports MacRumors. The problem has some owners of the devices seeing less connectivity than from previous devices, such as the iPhone 8. AAPL is aware of this issue and is working with some customers to learn more about the problem. A fix will likely come in an update to iOS 12.

