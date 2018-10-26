Friday Apple Rumors: iPhone XR Launches Today

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is the iPhone XR launch. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

iPhone XR Launch: The iPhone XR launch is going on around the world today. The launch of the iPhone XR allows customers to finally get their hands on the tech company’s newest smartphone. The iPhone XR is a budget device. It has many of the same features of the iPhone XS and XS Plus, but has an LCD display instead of an OLED one. It is also missing some other features present on the more expensive devices. Its launch comes roughly one month after the launch of the iPhone XS and XS Plus.

HomePod Launch: Apple’s HomePod smartspeaker is now available in two more countries, reports 9to5Mac. The HomePod is now available for purchase for customers living in Mexico and Spain. There’s also talk that the device will be coming to Italy in the near future. The rumors says this announcement may occur during AAPL’s upcoming Oct. 30 event.

October Event: Apple is preparing for its October event that will take place on the 3oth, MacRumors notes. The event will be taking place at the Howard Gilman Opera House in New York City. The tech company has been seen outside of the opera house decorating it in preparation for the event. AAPL will likely announce new iPad and Mac devices during this event.

