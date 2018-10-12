Home > Market Insight, Financial Articles > Gadgets, Smartphones & Tech > Friday Apple Rumors: iPhone XR Will Launch Alongside Clear Case

Friday Apple Rumors: iPhone XR Will Launch Alongside Clear Case

Apple is having trouble opening a store in Stockholm

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

http://bit.ly/2RKK44L

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) rumor mill today is news of a clear iPhone XR case. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Friday Apple Rumors: iPhone XR Will Launch Alongside Clear Case
Source: Apple

iPhone XR Case: Apple fans holding out for the iPhone XR can also get a special case for the smartphone, reports AppleInsider. A press release from AAPL makes mention of  clear case for the iPhone XR. This will allow users to protect the device without having to cover up its bright shell. The mention of the case is in a Canadian press release. It states the devices will cost $55 CAD. This will likely have it being around $40 in the U.S.

iOS 12 Installs: AAPL notes that the majority of devices from the last four years are running iOS 12, MacRumors notes. According to the tech company, iOS 12 is now installed on 53% of its devices from the last four years. It also says that 40% of devices from the last four years are still running iOS 11. The remaining 7% of devices from the last four years are running an older version of iOS.

Store Trouble: One Apple Store is facing trouble overseas and may not be able to open, reports 9to5Mac. A recent report notes that the company’s plans for a flagship store in Stockholm, Sweden may be put on hold. The Green and Centre-Right Alliance Parties are managing the Stockholm City Council and are against AAPL opening a physical store in Kungsträdgården. However, they are open to the location being in another part of the city.

Check out more recent Apple Rumors or Subscribe to Apple Rumors EmailSubscribe to Apple Rumors : Apple Rumors RSSRSS
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.
Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2018/10/apple-iphone-xr-will-launch-alongside-clear-case/.

©2018 InvestorPlace Media, LLC