Monday Apple Rumors: iPhone XS & XS Max Have Charging Issues

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of issues with some iPhone XS and XS Max devices not charging. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Source: Apple

Charging: Some owners of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max say that the devices aren’t always charging when they should, reports MacRumors. According to these owners, the devices are unwilling to start charging if the charger is plugged in while the display is off. The worst result from these cases is the devices freezing up. However, most owners just have to activate the display to get charging to start. Apple has yet to comment on the issue.

Face ID: The first case of Face ID being used to unlock a suspect’s iPhone has hit the news, Forbes notes. The case took place on Aug. 10 when the FBI forced a person to unlock their iPhone X with their face. The event took place in Columbus, Ohio. Information found on the device helped investigators charge 28-year-old Grant Michalski with possession of child pornography.

iPhone Upgrade: Apple may see more customers upgrade to the iPhone XS and XS Max than previously thought, reports 9to5Mac. A survey from Piper Jaffray of 700 people saw 39% say they plan to upgrade to either the iPhone XS or XS Max. The previous estimate was for 35% of those seeking to upgrade to go with one of the two devices. Of those choosing the XS or XS Max, 50% plan to buy one while the other 50% are going for the other smartphone.

