Wednesday Apple Rumors: iPhone XS Max Scores 105 in DxOMark Test

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is camera tests for the iPhone XS Max. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Source: Brad Moon

Camera Test: Camera tests of the iPhone XS Max are in and its looking good for the smartphone. These camera tests come from DxOMark, which gives incredibly detailed breakdowns of how the iPhone XS Max camera performs. The tests have the iPhone XS Max coming out with a score of 105. This comes from a 110 score on photos and a 96 score on video. The group also notes that the iPhone XS shares the same camera and software and should have a similar performance, but it didn’t test the device.

October Event: Apple will likely hold an October event to announce and launch new devices, reports MacRumors. The exact date of this event is still unknown, but it will likely be sometime later in the month. Estimates put the event at taking place between Oct. 16 and Oct. 27. This event will likely include the introduction of updates to the company’s iPad and MacBook lines.

Watch Series 4 Performance: The performance of the Apple Watch Series 4 is better than expected, BGR notes. Tests of the new S4 SiP chip inside the device shows that it is more powerful than the iPhone devices that some people may still be using. The processor is actually able to deliver a performance that is comparable to the one found inside the iPhone 6s. This is mainly due to the switch to a 64-bit processor.

