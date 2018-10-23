Tuesday Apple Rumors: New MacBook Air Reveal May Occur on Oct. 30

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is hints of a new MacBook Air. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

MacBook Air: It looks like customers might be seeing a new MacBook Air later this month, reports 9to5Mac. A recent order delay from Apple suggests that the MacBook Air will be getting an update. This order delay is for a school. It ordered a MacBook Air, iPad and Pencil. Those last two items shipped, but the MacBook Air is being delayed until Oct. 30, which is when an AAPL event will take place. This may mean that the school will be getting a new MacBook Air in place of the current one.

Haptic Touch: iPhone XR users can expect more Haptic Touch features in the future, MacRumors notes. Haptic Touch is the stand in for 3D Touch on the iPhone XR. It uses simpler technology to gain a similar, but not quite the same, experience. The feature is a bit limited upon launch, but Apple says that it will be expanding it over time.

Beautygate: Apple is promising that it will be fixing issues behind beautygate in iOS 12.1, reports AppleInsider. Beautygate is an issue that has the iPhone XS and XS Max appear to automatically apply smoothing filters to images. This can give the images a strange appearance and can also result in errors. AAPL says it will be fixing a bug to resolve the issue. It is still unknown when iOS 12.1 will launch for the general public.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.