Thursday Apple Rumors: Patent Reveals Possible iPhone Display Plans

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is a patent for a new display setup. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Display Patent: A new display patent from Apple shows how it may hide selfie cameras in future smartphones, reports BGR. The patent details a system that would allow the company to place the camera inside the display. This could allow for more screen real estate, while still including that selfie camera. It’s an interesting idea, but it is unknown if it will ever actually made it to an AAPL devices. If it does, it will likely be the end of the display notch.

Safari Beta: A new beta for Safari is letting websites test out an interesting feature, 9t05Mac notes. The new feature that websites can test via Safari is themes. This allows the websites to create versions of their pages that match up with the Dark Mode feature in macOS Mojave. This could benefits users by not blasting them with bright lights while the browse the web late at night.

Water Touch: Apple is hoping to overcome the issue of using a smartphone during the rain, reports AppleInsider. This issue makes it hard to navigate on devices such as the iPhone and iPad when there is water on the display. Two patents for AAPL reveal that it is considering using a certain filtering method to help weed out fake taps from water. If it works, it could be a blessing to users of its smart devices.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.