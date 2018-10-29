Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Pencil 2 May Feature Gesture Controls

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of possible Pencil 2 features. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Pencil 2: A new rumor claims that the Apple Pencil 2 will have several new features, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company will be adding gestures controls to the stylus. They also claim that it will feature a more minimalist design and that it will have a new charging method. The design change will reportedly remove the silver band around the top. However, there is still no word on what the new charging method will be.

Watch Making: Recent reports claim that Apple Watch devices are being made illegally, 9to5Mac notes. These reports claim that Quanta Computer, the company assembling the devices, is using high school employees on its production lines. This is illegal in China. The news comes from a human rights group in the country. AAPL says that it is investigating the claims.

iOS 12.1: If the rumors are true, then AAPL is planning to release iOS 12.1 to the general public tomorrow, reports BGR. This rumor says that the update to the mobile operating system will come out of its beta state on Oct. 30. This is likely to align with the tech company’s Oct. 30 event taking place tomorrow. It will also reportedly see new features, such as eSIM, come to certain iPhone devices when it launches.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.