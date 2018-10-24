Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple Registers New Macs in Eurasia

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of new Macs being registered. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

New Macs: Apple is officially registering new Mac devices in Eurasia, reports MacRumors. Some of these registers are for devices simply updated with the newest operating system. However, four of the devices don’t appear to have versions already in the wild. It’s likely that these are new computers the company plans to introduce this year. If so, they will likely show up during AAPL’s Oct. 30 event.

iPhone Throttling: Apple is now facing fines over its throttling of iPhone devices, 9to5Mac. These fines come from the Italian government. It is requiring the company to pay up $11.40 million for the whole controversy. This likely won’t be the last we hear about the issues, either. There are also lawsuits and investigations currently taking place in the U.S.

5G iPhone: Customers may be able to purchase a 5G iPhone as soon as next year, reports AppleInsider. This is due to chipmakers, such as Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM ), speeding up production of the chips for 5G. AAPL has been relying on Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ) for its chips lately, but this could push the company to speed up its own plans for 5G chips. The recent reports say that QCOM is bumping up its schedule for 5G chips due to a major smartphone maker wanting to release 5G devices in 2019.

