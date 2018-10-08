Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Releases iOS 12.0.1 to Fix iPhone Bugs

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is the release of iOS 12.0.1. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

iOS 12.0.1: Apple is now letting anyone download iOS 12.0.1 and its great news for iPhone owners, reports MacRumors. This new update resolves some issues that owners of the iPhone XS and other iOS devices were dealing with. Chief among them is a problem that would keep the iPhone from charging via the Lightning cable under certain circumstances. It also fixes other issues affecting the iPhone XS, as well as problems iPad users were dealing with.

Pay TV: Apple is reportedly negotiating a deal that will have it launching a pay TV service in the UK, 9to5Mac notes. This rumor claims that the tech company is in talks with British Telecom about the plans. This would allegedly have British Telecom sending out the company’s set-top boxes via its EE mobile brand. These devices would come with preloaded channels and apps benefiting British Telecom. It would also put the boxes in front of more customers ahead of plans for AAPL’s own pay TV service.

macOS 10.14.1 Mojave: The third developer beta for macOS 10.14.1 Mojave is now available for download, reports AppleInsider. The build number for this beta is build is 18B57c. It comes roughly one week after the release of the second macOS 10.14.1 Mojave beta. Developers can download it from the company’s Developer Center or via a software update. A public version of the beta will likely come out in the next couple of days.

