Monday Apple Rumors: iPad Pro Renders Show Off Possible Changes

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is what the 2018 iPad Pro may look like. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

iPad Pro Renders: New renders of the 2018 iPad Pro may reveal its appearance before the tablet launches, reports BGR. The renders of the device are based on previously leaked information. These renders show a device that is lacking a Home button and includes a USB-C port in place of a Lightning one. These are two of the biggest changes that Apple is likely to make to the device. The launch of the 2018 iPad Pro will be on Oct. 30, 2018, which is when an AAPL even is set to take place.

iPhone XR Demand: A recent report claims that demand for the iPhone XR was incredibly strong, MacRumors notes. According to this report, preorder demand for the iPhone XR was above both the iPhone 8 and the 8 Plus. It also claims that there is likely going to be more demand over time as users look to upgrade their devices. This rumor comes from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo has a solid track record when it comes to the tech company

iPhone XR Repair: Repair prices for the iPhone XR have been made available, reports AppleInsider. Owners of the iPhone XR looking to repair their screens without a warranty will pay $199. However, other repairs to the device can set customers back by $399. It is worth nothing that the iPhone XR has a starting price of $745.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.