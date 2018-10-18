Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Sending iPad Pro Event Invites to Media

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the iPad Pro event. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

iPad Pro: Apple is now sending out invites to members of the media for its iPad Pro event, reports BGR. The new invites being sent out show that the date of the event will be Oct. 30, 2018. It will be taking place at the Howard Gilman Opera House in New York. Exactly what all will be announced at the event is still unknown. However, we are likely to see new versions of the iPad Pro with Face ID support, as well as a new Pencil stylus.

iPhone XR: Customers can now get some first impressions of the iPhone XR ahead of its launch, 9to5Mac notes. Preview videos of the device are showing up on YouTube. This has several YouTubers showing off the device and giving impressions on it after some hands-on experience. Preorders for the iPhone XR start tomorrow. The device will then ship out to customers and show up in stores next week.

Project Titan: Apple may not be making its own car, but Project Titan is still alive, reports AppleInsider. A recent patent granted to the tech company is for “Converter Architecture”. This details a system that could make converting higher voltages to lower ones more efficient. The images and text in the patent suggests that this system would be used in a vehicle. It’s unknown if this patent will see use in future AAPL devices.

