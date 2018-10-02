Applebee’s Dollar Drink October 2018: The Dollar Zombie

Applebee’s dollar drink isn’t going anywhere soon as the restaurant chain has announced “The Dollar Zombie.”

The Dollar Zombie continues the Applebee’s dollar drink tradition of being an alcoholic beverage that customers can order without having to worry about breaking the bank. It also matches the tradition of October by being a fittingly spooky concoction.

The Dollar Zombie was made as the next Applebee’s dollar drink with the help of its own community. As such, many people were able to express what the drink is and how it should look. The result is a blue drink topped with a gummy brain.

As for the taste, The Dollar Zombie mixes quite a few flavors together. This Applebee’s dollar drink is made by taking rum and mixing it together with pineapple, passion fruit, cherry and lime flavors.

“Halloween is a favorite holiday around here, and we’re excited to offer guests the opportunity to celebrate all month long with our new Dollar Zombie,” Patrick Kirk, Vice President of Beverage Innovation at Applebee’s, said in a statement. “We invite people to get into the spirit early by trying our Neighborhood Drink with an infectious taste. The only thing to fear this Halloween is missing out on this awesome drink.”

The newest Applebee’s dollar drink will be available to customers all through the month of October. As always, guests must be 21 or older to be able to purchase the drink. The availability of the drink will also vary depending on each location.

