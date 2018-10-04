The list of AT&T 5G cities (NYSE: T ) continues to expand the amount of locations that will be attaining the lightning-fast service as it will add the service to 99 new markets.

Well, these cities will actually be getting 5G Evolution, which is a service that is an upgrade over the company’s 4G LTE network. With the addition of the 99 new markets, the carrier will be able to offer the cell data to 239 markets, as well as more than 400 markets by the end of the year.

Plus, AT&T says that it is hoping to offer nationwide coverage of its 5G Evolution service sometime during the first half of 2019. The technology can reportedly churn out impressive speeds on supported devices that can reach 400 Mbps.

The company’s 5G Evolution offers a combination of functionalities such as 256 QAM, 4×4 MIMO, as well as three-way carrier aggregation to reach these speeds. Meanwhile, actual AT&T 5G would be able to reach multi-Gbps speeds eventually but it will most likely stay around the 1Gbps area.

The carrier said that it is also extending LTE-LAA technology in parts of 20 cities as it is coming to “at least 24 cities this year.” The LTE-LAA tech can reach a wireless speed of 1 Gbps on capable devices.

T stock has declined about 0.3% on Thursday following the news.