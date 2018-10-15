Auris Medical stock (NASDAQ: EARS ) went gangbusters to kick off the week even though the company did not have any announcements or news surrounding it on Monday.

The sudden surge in share price came as a result of a press release that was rolled out by the company on Friday, October 12, mentioning that the company plans on offering investors with an update regarding its intranasal betahistine program. The update will come on October 17, 2018, which is only two days away.

Here’s what Auris Medical had to say on the matter:

Zug, Switzerland, October 12, 2018 – Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ: EARS), a clinical-stage company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology and mental health supportive care, today announced that it will provide an update on its intranasal betahistine program, including key results from the second Phase 1 trial, on Wednesday, October 17, 2018. Following the announcement, Auris Medical’s management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 am Eastern Time (2:00 pm Central European Time). To participate in this conference call, dial 1-877-407-0312 (toll free) or +1 201-389-0899, and enter passcode 13684198. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Auris Medical website at www.aurismedical.com. A replay will be available approximately two hours following the live call.

Auris Medical is a Swiss biopharmaceutical company that specializes in developing products in neurotology.

EARS stock is up about 81.8% on Monday following the news.