Nationwide Beef Recall 2018: What to Look for on the Label

There’s a nationwide beef recall 2018 list out there as the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) warns of possible Salmonella contamination.

According to the USDA, the nationwide beef recall 2018 list affects “6,500,966 pounds of various raw, non-intact beef products.” These products bear the establishment number “EST. 267” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The products on the nationwide beef recall 2018 list were packaged on various dates ranging from July 26, 2018 to Sept. 7, 2018. The list is rather large and includes a wide variety of products. We’ll go ahead and link off to the full thing here.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) was first alerted to the possible contamination on Sept. 5, 2018. It was then able to track down the source of several illnesses all connected to raw ground beef. This helped the company create the current ground beef recall 2018 list.

FSIS notes that its investigation found that the cases of illness connected to the nationwide beef recall 2018 list trace back to JBS. It also points out that there have been a total of “57 case-patients from 16 states with illness onset dates ranging from August 5 to September 6, 2018.”

The USDA is warning customers against consuming any products that are a part of the nationwide beef recall 2018 list. Instead, it advises these people to throw the meat away or return it to the point of purchase.

Those seeking additional information concerning the products in the nationwide beef recall 2018 list can follow this link.

