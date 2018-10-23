Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks > Biogen Earnings: 10 Highlights From BIIB’s Q3

Biogen Earnings: 10 Highlights From BIIB’s Q3

BIIB beat EPS and revenue estimates for Q3

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

Biogen earnings for the third quarter of 2018 are now up.

Here are some highlights from the most recent earnings report from Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB).

  • Biogen earnings begin with earnings per share of $7.40.
  • This is better than the company’s earnings per share of $6.31 from the third quarter of 2017.
  • It also comes in above Wall Streets’ earnings per share estimate of $6.78 for the period.
  • Biogen earnings for the third quarter of 2018 also includes revenue of $3.44 billion.
  • This is an increase over its revenue of $3.08 billion reported in the same period of the year prior.
  • It also beats out analysts’ revenue estimate of $3.33 billion for the quarter.
  • Net income reported by Biogen for the third quarter of the year came in at $1.44 billion.
  • The biotechnology company reported net income of $1.23 billion in the third quarter of the previous year.
  • There was also operating income of $1.70 billion reported in the Biogen earnings report for the third quarter of 2018.
  • Operating income reported by the company during the same time last year was $1.65 billion.

Despite the positive Biogen earnings report for the third quarter of 2018, BIIB stock wasn’t taking off today. This appears to be due to the release of results from a recent clinical trial. This clinical trial was for the drug dapirolizumab pegol.

The clinical trial sought to test treating “adults with moderately-to-severely active systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) despite receiving standard-of-care treatment such as corticosteroids, anti-malarials and non-biological immunosuppressants.” It did not meet its primary endpoint.

BIIB stock was down slightly as of Tuesday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

