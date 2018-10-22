Elon Musk has announced the first Boring Company tunnel opening date, which is slated for later this year.

Source: Tesla

The Tesla CEO said that the rapid transit tunnel that his Boring Company has been developing beneath Los Angeles is slated to open on December 10th, with free rides to be offered to the public the following night, according to a tweet from Musk on Sunday evening.

A two-mile test tunnel underneath the SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California will serve as a proof of concept for an underground public transportation system that is geared to transport passengers and vehicles beneath congested roadways on autonomously driven electric platforms called “skates.”

The skates are designed to transport eight to 16 passengers, or one passenger vehicle. They will do so through magnetic rails at speeds of up to 155 mph (or 250 km/h), according to a tweet from Musk in August. Musk shared a photo of a Tesla Model S in the same Hawthorne tunnel.