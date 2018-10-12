A Boston Dynamics robot can now do parkour, among other impressive physical feats that the vast majority of humans are incapable of completing.

The humanoid robot can do back flips, it can run through snow without losing its balance and falling and it can actually do parkour. The Atlas robot was featured in a video, running up a multi-layered platform and shifting its weight from its right foot to its left foot, then back to its right foot as it runs up the steps and has the hand-eye coordination and physical prowess as an incredible human physical specimen.

The feat is an impressive one as this humanoid robot can already do things that most of us can, which means that they could help quite a bit in the manual labor industry as they don’t tire out. The Boston Dynamics robot could mark the beginning of a lot of industries radically changing the way they operate.

Nevertheless, we shouldn’t get too far ahead of ourselves because more extensive testing needs to be done with Atlas and other humanoid robots. Plus, these robots aren’t the cheapest ones in the world so it may take quite a while before they become part of our mainstream society, much like the Hyperloop, flying cars or underground buildings.

What do you make of it?