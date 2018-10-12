Burger King black slushies are here in celebration of the spookiest holiday, which the burger chain has never been afraid to celebrate.

Source: Shutterstock

The ‘Scary Black Cherry’ slushy is the latest fast food abomination by the burger giant, consisting of some sort of Frozen Fanta beverage that is entirely black and it will turn your mouth black in a heartbeat. The chain has not revealed what exactly makes the drink so dark, but some sort of food coloring is likely involved in its appearance.

Burger King has always had a special place in its heart for Halloween, as evidenced a couple of years ago when the burger restaurant rolled out a black Halloween Whopper. That dark creation was apparently colored with bamboo charcoal and squid ink, which we hope is not a part of the slushie because fish and Fanta don’t mix.

The Burger King black slushies debuted this week and a Twitter debate is already heating up regarding whether or not this is a good fast food menu item or even something worth trying. Everyone seemed to comment on the fact that the beverage turned your mouth pitch black and it also changed the color of your number two bathroom experience the next day.

Are you looking forward to trying the ‘Scary Black Cherry’ slushy or is Burger King trying too hard these days?