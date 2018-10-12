Burger King Chicken Nuggets: BK Offering 100 Nuggets for 10 Dollars

Fans of Restaurant Brands International’s (NYSE: QSR ) Burger King chicken nuggets are in for one heck of a deal from the restaurant chain.

Source: Shutterstock

A new promotion allows customers to purchase a 100-piece order of Burger King chicken nuggets for just $10. That’s a lot of chicken nuggets for just a little bit of cash, but customers don’t have to order that many chicken nuggets.

The deal on Burger King chicken nuggets is actually just a 10-piece order for $1. It’s only when customers combine 10 orders together that they get the ridiculous amount of chicken nuggets for just $10.

The special offer for Burger King chicken nuggets is only going to be around for a limited time. It’s also important to note that the deal only covers the chain’s normal chicken nuggets. It doesn’t include any specialty versions of the menu item.

Customers that do stop by for a massive order of Burger King chicken nuggets won’t have to eat them plain. Each order for a 10-piece meal also includes two sauces of the customer’s choice. That means customers will get 20 sauces when they order 100 chicken nuggets from the fast food chain.

Now someone just needs to make a challenge out of eating all 100 of the Burger King chicken nuggets in one sitting. Honestly, someone may already be doing that for all I know. However, a look at the nutritional value of the chicken nuggets may change some people’s mind about such an endeavor, or not.

