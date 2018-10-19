The Burger King Nightmare Burger is here and it is designed specifically to give you nightmares, according to the company, which pushes really hard to promote its brand during Halloween every year.

Source: Shutterstock

The burger chain said that its new offering has plenty of protein and it comes in a green bun. It promoted the Burger King Nightmare Burger in a promotional video released Monday that the company claims is “clinically proven to induce nightmares.”

Why exactly the company would do this, we don’t know but the video includes a variety of research subjects who eat the burger before undergoing a sleep study. “You gotta do it all,” the doctor says to a subject. “Finish up, little man.”

The chain’s offering comes with a green bun and it has its regular ground beef burger patty, crispy chicken, bacon, American cheese and mayonnaise. The company’s website claims that the Burger King Nightmare Burger “increases the chance of having nightmares by 3.5 times.”

In order to develop the pizza, the chain reportedly teamed up with Paramount Trials and Florida Sleep & Neuro Diagnostic Services, Inc., as well as Goldforest Inc. to take part in a study that took place over 10 nights and included 100 participants, Burger King said.

The study saw doctors and scientists track the heart rate and brain activity of the subjects to see if they were having vivid dreams.