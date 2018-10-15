Charles Schwab Earnings: 8 Things to Know About Q3

Charles Schwab earnings report for the third quarter of 2018 is now out.

Source: Shutterstock

The following are a few things to know about Charles Schwab’s (NYSE: SCHW ) most recent earnings report.

The Charles Schwab earnings report starts off with earnings per share of 65 cents for the third quarter of the year.

The company’s earnings per share reported during the third quarter of 2017 was 42 cents.

Charles Schwab’s earnings per share for the quarter matches what Wall Street was expecting from it.

Revenue reported in the Charles Schwab earnings report for the third quarter of 2018 came in at $2.58 billion.

The company’s revenue reported in the same period of the year prior was $2.17 billion.

Just like with its earnings per share, Charles Schwab was able to match analysts’ revenue estimate for its most recent quarter.

The Charles Schwab earnings report for the third quarter of the year also includes net income of $923 million.

This is an increase over the company’s net income of $618 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

“Against a backdrop of relatively stable markets, daily average trades reached 683,000, consistent with the second quarter and a third quarter record,” Walt Bettinger, CEO of Charles Schwab, said in a statement. “In addition, clients continued to seek help and guidance through us; assets receiving ongoing advice marked a new high of $1.85 trillion at September 30th, up 15%. Total client assets grew 12% year-over-year, ending the quarter at a record $3.56 trillion.”

SCHW stock was down 1% as of noon Monday and is down 4% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.