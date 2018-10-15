Charles Schwab Earnings: 8 Things to Know About Q3

Charles Schwab earnings report for the third quarter of 2018 is now out.
The following are a few things to know about Charles Schwab’s (NYSE:SCHW) most recent earnings report.
- The Charles Schwab earnings report starts off with earnings per share of 65 cents for the third quarter of the year.
- The company’s earnings per share reported during the third quarter of 2017 was 42 cents.
- Charles Schwab’s earnings per share for the quarter matches what Wall Street was expecting from it.
- Revenue reported in the Charles Schwab earnings report for the third quarter of 2018 came in at $2.58 billion.
- The company’s revenue reported in the same period of the year prior was $2.17 billion.
- Just like with its earnings per share, Charles Schwab was able to match analysts’ revenue estimate for its most recent quarter.
- The Charles Schwab earnings report for the third quarter of the year also includes net income of $923 million.
- This is an increase over the company’s net income of $618 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year.
“Against a backdrop of relatively stable markets, daily average trades reached 683,000, consistent with the second quarter and a third quarter record,” Walt Bettinger, CEO of Charles Schwab, said in a statement. “In addition, clients continued to seek help and guidance through us; assets receiving ongoing advice marked a new high of $1.85 trillion at September 30th, up 15%. Total client assets grew 12% year-over-year, ending the quarter at a record $3.56 trillion.”
SCHW stock was down 1% as of noon Monday and is down 4% year-to-date.
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.