A Chipotle rewards program (NYSE: CMG ) has been rolled out by the Mexican food restaurant chain in three U.S. cities for now.

The burrito maker said that it has a new loyalty program that has now gone live in three U.S. cities as of Monday, including Phoenix; Kansas City, Kansas; and Columbus. The chain added that the program will be launched throughout the rest of the country next year.

The Chipotle rewards program allows fans of the company to order online or through the app and earn 15 points for every $1 they spend. Consumers who choose to order in person will receive 10 points for each order as long as they sign up online or through the app, the company added.

The points can then be redeemed to get free food as a free entrée will require 1,250 points, the chain wrote. The Chipotle loyalty program is kicking off with a bang in the three aforementioned cities as customers of the pilot markets will get free chips and guac after their first Chipotle Rewards order.

Chipotle is a little late to the game in terms of having a rewards or loyalty program as most fast food chains have already implemented a similar program. Nevertheless, the company hopes that the move will bring in some old and new fans of its burrito bowls.

CMG stock declined about 1.3% on Monday following the news.