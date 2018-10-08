Columbus Day 2018: What’s Closed? What’s Open?

Today is Columbus Day 2018 and that means that some places are closed in observance of the holiday.

So what exactly is closed on Columbus Day 2018? Well, starting off, banks across the U.S. are not operating today. Anyone needing to do anything at their bank will just have to wait until tomorrow to do so.

Schools are also among the facilities that aren’t open on Columbus Day 2018. However, this can vary from city to city as the holiday isn’t observed the same way in every area. This also means that not all businesses treat it as a holiday, leaving kids at home while parents have to work.

Now let’s talk about snail mail. The U.S. Postal Service does not run on Columbus Day 2018. This means that there will be no mailmen picking up or delivery mail. Anyone looking to drop by their local Post Office will also have to wait until tomorrow to do that.

Finally, let’s talk about the stock market. While Columbus Day 2018 is a federal holiday, that doesn’t mean the stock markets close today. Instead, both the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are open today. The other major stock markets operating in the U.S. will also be open for trading today.

The next major holiday for stock markets in the U.S. comes next month. This will have the markets remaining closed for Thanksgiving. The markets will then open again for Black Friday, but will be closing early that day.

