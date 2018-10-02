We have compiled seven of the best Columbus Day images as we get closer to the federal holiday.

This year’s Columbus Day will fall on October 8, which is next Monday, meaning that most of us will have a long weekend. If you want to get something done by then, make sure you plan ahead of time as many government offices such as the post office will be closed on the day due to its status as a federal government holiday, while some banks may also shutter their doors.

There are some states that do not recognize Columbus Day, which means you won’t have a day off next Monday if you live in Alaska, Hawaii, Oregon, South Dakota or Vermont.

Check out these images to celebrate Columbus Day, pick your favorite or favorites and share them on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms.

