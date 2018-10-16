CSX stock (NASDAQ: CSX ) was up more than 1% after hours on Tuesday as the company reported its latest quarterly earnings results late in the day today, coming in ahead of what Wall Street was calling for.

The company said that for its third quarter of fiscal 2018, it brought in adjusted earnings of. $1.05 per share, which is stronger than the 94 cents per share that analysts were calling for, according to data compiled by Zacks Investment Research. The figure also marked a whopping 106% improvement compared to the company’s year-ago earnings, as well as its fourth straight quarter of accelerating growth.

CSX stock also moved upwards as the company’s revenue surged up to $3.13 billion, marking a 14% increase compared to its year-ago quarter. Analysts were calling for the company to reel in sales of $3.039 billion for the period, according to data compiled by Zacks Investment Research.

The company added that its expenses were 2% lower compared to the year-ago quarter at $1.84 billion as the company seeks to improve its operational efficiency. Plus, CSX’s operating ratio was a record 58.7%, compared to 68.4% in the year-ago period.

CSX stock is down about 1.3% after the bell thanks to the company’s strong quarterly earnings showing, while shares had gained about 1.9% during regular trading hours in anticipation of its results on Tuesday.