Delta Air Lines Stock Jumps on Q3 Earnings Beat

Delta Air Lines stock was up on Thursday following the release of its earnings report for the third quarter of 2018.

During the third quarter of the year, Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL ) reported earnings per share of $1.80. This is up from the company’s earnings per share of $1.54 from the same time last year. It was also good news for Delta Air Lines stock by beating out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.74 for the quarter.

Net income reported by Delta Air Lines in the third quarter of 2018 came in at $1.31 billion. This is better than the airline company’s net income of $1.16 billion reported in the third quarter of 2017.

Delta Air Lines’s earnings report for the third quarter of the year includes operating income of $1.64 billion. The airline company’s operating income from the same period of the year prior was $1.82 billion.

Delta Air Lines also reported revenue of $11.95 billion for the third quarter of 2018. This is an increase over the company’s revenue of $11.06 billion reported in the same quarter of the previous year. It was also a boon to Delta Air Lines stock by just coming in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $11.94 billion for the period.

Delta Air Lines’ most recent earnings report also includes its outlook for the fourth quarter of the year. The company says that it is expecting earnings per share for the quarter to range from $1.10 to $1.30. Wall Street is looking for DAL to report earnings per share of $1.25 for the period.

DAL stock was up 4% as of noon Thursday, but is down 12% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.