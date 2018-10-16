Domino’s Pizza Stock Drops on Disappointing Q3 Sales

Domino’s Pizza stock was down on Tuesday after releasing its earnings report for the third quarter of 2018.

Source: Shutterstock

Domino’s Pizza’s (NYSE: DPZ ) earnings report for the third quarter of the year includes revenue of $785.97 million. This is better than the company’s revenue of $643.64 million that was reported during the third quarter of 2017. However, it was bad news for Domino’s Pizza stock by coming in below Wall Street’s estimate of $788.08 million for the period.

Domino’s Pizza also reported earnings per share of $1.95 for the third quarter of 2018. This is up from the company’s earnings per share of $1.27 reported during the same time last year. It also beat out analysts’ earnings per share estimate of $1.75 for the quarter, but wasn’t enough to keep Domino’s Pizza stock from falling today.

Net income reported by Domino’s Pizza for the third quarter of the year came in at $84.10 million. This is an increase over the company’s net income of $56.37 million that was reported in the same period of the year prior.

During the third quarter of 2018, Domino’s Pizza reported operating income of $132.43 million. The pizza chain reported operating income of $117.098 million in the third quarter of the previous year.

Domino’s Pizza also recently announced a dividend for holders of its stock. This will have the company paying a dividend of 55 cents per share to holders of Domino’s Pizza stock. This dividend is payable on Dec. 28, 2018 to shareholders on record as of Dec. 14, 2018.

DPZ stock was down 5% as of Tuesday afternoon, but is up 46% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.